Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ransomware Attacks Surge In 2019, Insurer Beazley Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Insurer Beazley Group says its clients have reported twice the number of ransomware cyberattacks in the first quarter of 2019 as they did last year, with hackers targeting bigger companies and demanding bigger ransoms than ever before.

Beazley, which insures law firms, hospitals, and oil and gas companies, among others, said Thursday its Breach Response team, which handles data breaches for the insurer's policyholders, has tallied a 105% increase in ransomware attacks among its clients year over year.

Many of the attacks are coordinated and rely on sophisticated types of ransomware like Ryuk and BitPaymer, Beazley said. And the demanded ransom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Most Popular