PTAB Allows Amendments To Pipeline-Monitoring Patent

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday upheld a portion of a California company’s patent on a pipeline-monitoring system, while allowing the company to amend some other parts the board said were invalid. The PTAB was examining a patent that belongs to Riverside, Calif.-based Blacoh Fluid Control Inc. in an inter partes review requested by Syrinix Inc. Syrinix, which has been accused of infringement, argued the patent’s various claims were either anticipated or obvious. In a final decision, the PTAB upheld more than half of the challenged claims, finding Syrinix had not shown they were invalid. The board also allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS