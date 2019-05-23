Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Moody's Cites Cyberattack In Downgrading Equifax Outlook

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Credit ratings agency Moody's has lowered its rating outlook for Equifax Inc. in what it is calling its first-ever downgrade stemming from a cyberattack.

Analysts with Moody's Investor Service said Wednesday that they have lowered the credit reporting giant's future outlook rating from "stable" to "negative" as Equifax continues to deal with the fallout from a 2017 data breach that exposed personal data from nearly half of all Americans. Moody's cited Equifax's increasingly expensive response to lawsuits and government investigations, which the company reported cost $690 million in the first quarter of 2019 alone.

Equifax is expected to spend roughly $400...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Most Popular