What's Ahead For FDA Regulation Of Dietary Supplements

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Kratom: It sounds like a creature from the lagoon or from Greek mythology. But it actually is a dietary supplement derived from a tree in Southeast Asia. It affects the same brain receptors as morphine and may put users at risk of addiction, abuse and dependence. Kratom’s side effects include hallucinations, seizures and psychoses. The product has been linked to almost 100 overdose deaths.[1] This led former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to warn that “There is no evidence that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use.”[2] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has echoed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS