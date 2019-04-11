Craig Tried To Bar Skadden Attys' Testimony, Opinion Shows

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- In the months leading up to his indictment, Gregory Craig, the ex-Skadden attorney charged with lying to federal authorities, sparred with both his former firm and prosecutors as he unsuccessfully sought to bar two onetime partners from testifying before a grand jury. Craig had argued that prosecutors were wrong to subpoena Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partners to testify regarding his communications with U.S. Department of Justice officials because an attorney-client relationship covered the relevant period from late 2012 to 2014. A D.C. federal judge blasted that argument in a March 4 opinion, which was unsealed and published online...

