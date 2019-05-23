FTC Says Likely Pay-For-Delay Deals Are Down

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday that despite an increase in the number of settlements between branded and generic-drug makers in 2016, fewer deals included the types of reverse payments that are likely to be anticompetitive. The FTC’s Competition Bureau released its third snapshot of Hatch-Waxman settlements since the Supreme Court ruled in FTC v. Actavis that reverse payments from a branded drug manufacturer to a generic competitor to settle patent litigation can violate antitrust laws. The report found that only one of the 232 settlements in the latest review period included a clear form of compensation to the generic maker...

