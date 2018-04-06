Fed. Circ. Backs Samsung, Apple In Interface Patent Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly found that claims from two Papst Licensing GMBH & Co. KG computer communications patents were invalid as obvious, the Federal Circuit has ruled, affirming wins for Apple and Samsung. A three-judge panel on Thursday issued one precedential opinion affirming that claims from U.S. Patent No. 9,189,437 were invalid following a Samsung Electronics America Inc. challenge. It then agreed with the PTAB, Apple Inc. and Samsung that claims from U.S. Patent No. 6,470,399 don't hold up, although it ended up reversing the decision as moot in a nonprecedential opinion. For the '437 patent, the PTAB...

