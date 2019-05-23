Fintech App Biz PayJoy Raises $20M From Greylock Partners

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Greylock Partners, a private and venture capital investment firm that was an early backer of Facebook and LinkedIn, agreed Thursday to inject $20 million into PayJoy, a startup that provides emerging markets with smartphone technology in order to promote access to credit. The Series B investment round brings PayJoy’s total capital raised since its formation in 2015 to more than $50 million, according to the PayJoy website. PayJoy serves customers in the U.S., Mexico, Indonesia, India and Africa. It enables customers to acquire a smartphone without having to pay upfront, with the customer then building credit by making payments. In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS