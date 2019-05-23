DLA Piper Appoints IP Litigator As Next US Chair

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper announced Thursday that it has selected the current co-chair of its intellectual property and technology practice to serve a four-year term as the firm's chair in the United States. Frank Ryan — who also currently serves as deputy chair of DLA Piper’s media, sport and entertainment sector — is scheduled to start in the new position in January 2021, succeeding Roger Meltzer and Cameron "Jay" Rains, according to the firm’s announcement. Meltzer and Rains currently serve as co-chairs for DLA Piper’s operations in the Americas, according to the firm. After they exit those roles at the end of 2020,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS