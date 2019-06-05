FaegreBD Snags Ex-Lewis Roca Sports TM Atty In Denver

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Faegre Baker Daniels has lured a trademark pro away from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP who brings almost two decades of experience in tackling intellectual property issues for clients in the sports world and helping to shape their brands. Emily Bayton joined FaegreBD’s Denver office in May as a partner in the firm’s IP practice group after about 17 years at Lewis Roca, where she started her career and eventually made partner. She also co-led Lewis Roca’s IP group, which she helped to build from scratch in what she described as the competitive and “saturated” Colorado market. FaegreBD’s IP practice has...

