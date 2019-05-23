Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

USDA Tees Up $16B To Help Tariff-Burdened Farmers

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Thursday that it will prop up American farmers caught in the crossfire of the president’s trade dispute with China to the tune of $16 billion in financial assistance, as the federal government tries to ease the pain of Beijing’s latest round of retaliatory tariffs.

President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide up to $16 billion in assistance, which is “in line with the estimated impacts” of China’s retaliatory tariffs, the agency said. The president rolled out a $12 billion assistance and subsidy package last year for the same purpose.

The trade relief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular