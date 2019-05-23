USDA Tees Up $16B To Help Tariff-Burdened Farmers

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Thursday that it will prop up American farmers caught in the crossfire of the president’s trade dispute with China to the tune of $16 billion in financial assistance, as the federal government tries to ease the pain of Beijing’s latest round of retaliatory tariffs. President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide up to $16 billion in assistance, which is “in line with the estimated impacts” of China’s retaliatory tariffs, the agency said. The president rolled out a $12 billion assistance and subsidy package last year for the same purpose. The trade relief...

