China Grants 2-Year Tax Break For Software, Circuit Cos.

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- As economic tensions with the U.S. continue to escalate, the China Ministry of Finance has announced a two-year holiday from the country's 25% corporate income tax for local software and integrated circuit companies.

President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, left, at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo. (AP) The program would grant qualifying companies that are profitable as of Dec. 31, 2018, a two-year full tax exemption, followed by three years of taxation at 12.5% rather than the full rate. 

The Wednesday announcement comes one week after President Donald Trump signed...

