Nashville Atty, Son Of Bass Berry & Sims Founder, Dies At 108

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A 108-year-old attorney who began practicing law during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first administration and who continued to work in Bass Berry & Sims’ offices until recent months has died. James O. Bass Sr., a Nashville native who began working at Bass Berry & Sims PLC after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1934, died on Wednesday, according to the firm, which did not release his cause of death. The son of the firm’s founding member, Bass never really retired, continuing to visit the firm’s offices until he was physically unable to so he could keep up on affairs and dispense advice,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS