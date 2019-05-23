Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nashville Atty, Son Of Bass Berry & Sims Founder, Dies At 108

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A 108-year-old attorney who began practicing law during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first administration and who continued to work in Bass Berry & Sims’ offices until recent months has died.

James O. Bass Sr., a Nashville native who began working at Bass Berry & Sims PLC after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1934, died on Wednesday, according to the firm, which did not release his cause of death.

The son of the firm’s founding member, Bass never really retired, continuing to visit the firm’s offices until he was physically unable to so he could keep up on affairs and dispense advice,...

