Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Mass. Judge's Atty Blasts Deal-Offer Leak In ICE Arrest Case

Law360, Boston (May 23, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The attorney for a Massachusetts state court judge charged with allowing an unauthorized immigrant to escape U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement criticized the federal government Thursday for allegedly leaking that the judge turned down a deal that could have spared her criminal charges.

The lawyer for Newton District Judge Shelley Joseph took issue with a leak to a Boston newspaper that the jurist rejected a deferred prosecution agreement that could have allowed her to duck an obstruction of justice charge, suggesting to Law360 on Thursday afternoon that the information came from law enforcement connected to the case. 

"It's a shame the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 25, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular