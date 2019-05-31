The SEC's Looming Initial Exchange Offering Sweep: Part 2

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- So-called initial exchange offerings, or IEOs, are all the rage in the cryptocurrency financial marketplace — but probably not for much longer. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has noticed the recent uptick in IEO transactions and will likely soon take aim at the purveyors of IEOs, especially the cryptocurrency trading platforms marketing IEO deals within U.S. borders or to U.S. investors. This two-part series analyzes the SEC’s jurisdiction over, and potential enforcement actions against, the purveyors of IEOs, forecasting a grim future for promoters, affiliates and other interested parties participating in IEO transactions, and perhaps an end to any U.S....

