The Best Law Firms For Female Attorneys

Law360 (May 27, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Law360’s 2019 Glass Ceiling Report once again shows that law firms are making slow progress towards increasing female representation at all levels, from associate to equity partner. Women represent just 36.3% of attorneys at firms, according to our report, a number that has been consistent in our past six annual law firm surveys. At a granular level, female representation varies considerably between the lowest-ranking attorneys and firms’ elite echelons. Among nonpartners, women make up 45.5% of the attorney workforce, but among partners, women represent only 24.8% of the group. And at the equity partner rank, women account for just 21.5%....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS