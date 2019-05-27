What 12 Gender Bias Complaints Say About BigLaw

Law360 (May 27, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Over the last three years, law firms have seen an onslaught of gender bias suits. What in the legal industry zeitgeist is fueling them? Here, Law360 takes a data snapshot of a dozen complaints to see the threads that tie these suits together. Lawsuits have hit a slew of respected BigLaw firms, including Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC and Jones Day, which made Glass Ceiling lists for higher-than-average representation of women. All the firms serving as defendants have denied the allegations and disputed how the claims characterize their law firm cultures. Two suits have settled on terms that have...

