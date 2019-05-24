Construction Co. Avoids Legal Bill For Investor Fraud Suit

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 2:38 PM BST) -- A small construction company is no longer on the hook for legal fees run up by an offshore investor seeking to get it to turn over bank records for a separate million-pound fraud case, and is entitled to fight back against the request for disclosure, a London appeals court said Friday. London-based Jofa Ltd. does not have to pay Benherst Finance Ltd. £23,000 ($29,000), the Court of Appeal said. Benherst wanted the money for attorneys' fees as it investigated whether a separate developer stole money on a project to renovate a flat in a smart central London neighborhood. Joseph Farah, Jofa's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS