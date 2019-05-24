No Service Redo For Ukrainians In $1B Fraud Claim

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 6:01 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Friday that a prominent Ukrainian politician doesn't have to re-notify two businesses of allegations against them linked to a $1 billion fraud claim, as their efforts to reach a settlement for their businesses make it clear they know about the lawsuit. High Court Judge Clare Moulder said Sergiy Taruta doesn't need to issue new service forms notifying two Ukrainian business people, Olga Shchygolyeva and Sergei Udovenko, of claims against them in connection with an allegedly fraudulent sale of shares in a large Ukrainian steel company. Shchygolyeva and Udovenko had rejected efforts to serve them through their lawyers in London, arguing that...

