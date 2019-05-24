Stephenson Harwood Keeps Fee Fight In Commercial Court

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 7:52 PM BST) -- Stephenson Harwood LLP’s suit against three funds linked to property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz over unpaid legal fees will go ahead in the commercial court after a London judge dismissed the funds’ bid for a stay of proceedings on Friday. Judge Nigel Teare rejected arguments from Fort Trustees Ltd., Balchan Management Ltd. and Rawlinson & Hunter Trustees SA that the case should be paused and transferred to the Senior Courts Costs Office, which is part of the High Court and helps settle costs disputes in civil litigation. The judge said that although claims over solicitor fees are normally a matter for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS