IP Hires: DLA Piper, Vedder Price, Armond Wilson

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, DLA Piper appointed the current co-leader of its IP and technology practice as the firm’s next U.S. chair, while Vedder Price added the former top IP counsel at the consumer products company Reynolds, and a pair of veteran patent litigators joined forces to launch new IP boutique Armond Wilson. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Brach Eichler Adds Former NJ Prosecutor, 5 Others Mark E. Critchley A former assistant New Jersey state prosecutor and five other attorneys have joined Brach Eichler LLC’s litigation, patent, health care and...

