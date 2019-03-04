Robinson Bradshaw Calls Atty Claims In Bias Suit ‘Outlandish’

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson PA fired back Thursday against a black female attorney's court filing accusing the law firm of using racial stereotypes in its efforts to escape her bias suit against it, saying the attorney "caustically embellishes the most outlandish allegations of her complaint." Robinson Bradshaw asked a North Carolina federal judge on May 2 to dismiss four state law claims from Sharika Robinson's civil rights and deceptive trade practices lawsuit against it. Robinson, in turn, argued the suit should remain intact and accused the firm of using racial stereotypes in its motion to dismiss. The firm responded Thursday, arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS