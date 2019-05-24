PE-Backed Norwegian Oil Producer Eyes Potential $128M IPO

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Norwegian oil producer Okea ASA on Friday set terms for an initial public offering that could raise up to 1.1 billion Norwegian krone ($128 million), a deal that mostly funds the company’s growth plans while also allowing a private equity backer to sell shares. Trondheim-based Okea, advised by Advokatfirmaet Schjodt, plans to offer 26 million new shares priced between 25 and 33 Norwegian krone, which would raise up to 858 million Norweigian krone in proceeds specifically for the company if the IPO prices at the high end of its range. Underwriters will have the option to buy an additional 3.9 million...

