Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Don't Miss It: Hogan, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Hogan Lovells and Latham & Watkins. 

Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.

Ropes & Gray Guides CTSI in $283M Deal With Varian Medical

Varian Medical Systems on Monday agreed to pay $283 million for private equity-backed Cancer Treatment Services International, which was advised by Ropes & Gray, in a deal meant to bolster Varian’s ability to offer radiation, medical and surgical oncology services.

The seller of Cancer Treatment Services International, or CTSI,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular