Chinese Online Tutor Co. Joins June Pipeline With $208M IPO

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Chinese online tutoring company GSX Techedu Inc. launched plans on Friday for an initial public offering that could raise $208 million in early June, represented by Skadden with Wilson Sonsini serving as underwriter counsel, adding to the post-Memorial Day deals pipeline. Beijing-based GSX told regulators it plans to offer 19.8 million shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50, raising $207.9 million at midpoint. The offering is likely to price during the week of June 3, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. GSX said it is the country’s third-largest provider of online after-school tutoring services, citing data from consultant Frost & Sullivan....

