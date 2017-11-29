PTAB Upholds Patent On 'Revolutionary' Lidar Technology

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld the validity of a patent covering a sensor system that is at the center of a legal fight between two Silicon Valley rivals, saying Thursday the invention was a “significant leap” forward in technology for self-driving vehicles. Ruling in a pair of inter partes reviews, the PTAB found Quanergy Systems Inc. had not shown that Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s patent was invalid as obvious. The board pointed to sales of Velodyne’s light detection and ranging, or Lidar, sensors and the praise experts have heaped onto its invention, among other things. “We find that Velodyne’s...

