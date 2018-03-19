ACLU Sues Over Ala. Abortion Law As Miss. Law Is Blocked

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood asked a federal judge Friday to block Alabama's "extreme" law that would ban most abortions, challenging the country's most restrictive abortion law the same day a federal judge halted a similar measure in Mississippi. Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey gave her stamp of approval to H.B. 314 on May 15, making it the fifth state to pass such a ban this year. The legislation prohibits abortion in nearly every case, including in the event of rape or incest, and punishes doctors with up to 99 years in prison for providing one. The ACLU filed Friday's...

