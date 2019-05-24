Brokers Are Putting Investors' Info At Risk, SEC Says
Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Investment advisers and brokers are putting their customers’ information in danger of a breach, staff at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned in a risk alert issued Thursday.
Investment advisers and brokers aren’t taking advantage of available safeguards when it comes to information stored on third-party systems, including cloud-based storage, according to the SEC’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations. The staff issued the risk alert after noticing lapses during recent examinations, but didn’t call out any specific firms.
“Although the majority of these network storage solutions offered encryption, password protection and other security features designed to prevent unauthorized access,...
