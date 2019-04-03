Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Women Fight To Stay Anonymous In Jones Day Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Four anonymous former Jones Day associates involved in a proposed class action accusing the firm of rampant bias against women are trying to turn the legal giant’s secrecy against it, citing the firm's success sealing a different discrimination suit as support for their bid to keep withhholding their names. 

The women called “astonishing” the firm’s claim in its motion to make them drop their Jane Doe pseudonyms that “secrecy is prejudicial to Jones Day.” They noted Thursday the firm thought discretion was in its interest last year when it convinced a San Francisco judge to seal former partner Wendy Moore’s suit claiming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 3, 2019

Law Firms

Most Popular