Women Fight To Stay Anonymous In Jones Day Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Four anonymous former Jones Day associates involved in a proposed class action accusing the firm of rampant bias against women are trying to turn the legal giant’s secrecy against it, citing the firm's success sealing a different discrimination suit as support for their bid to keep withhholding their names. The women called “astonishing” the firm’s claim in its motion to make them drop their Jane Doe pseudonyms that “secrecy is prejudicial to Jones Day.” They noted Thursday the firm thought discretion was in its interest last year when it convinced a San Francisco judge to seal former partner Wendy Moore’s suit claiming...

