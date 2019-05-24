New HKEX Trading Suspension Rules To Take Effect Sept. 1

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday said a revised rule that would suspend issuers on the exchange following adverse opinions or disclaimers on their financial statements will take effect Sept. 1 following more than five dozen public comments on the new rule. In light of the 62 responses the HKEX said it received related to its proposed rule, it said the suspension rule wouldn't apply if opinions and disclaimers cover only ongoing issues, or if what led to an auditor's opinions and disclaimers are resolved before the financial results are announced. The revised rule applies to preliminary annual announcements for financial years that...

