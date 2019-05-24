2020 Could See Regulated Digital Securities Platform

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The nascent Singapore-based capital markets platform iStox announced Friday that it has been admitted to the Singaporean government’s regulatory sandbox, allowing it to operate under relaxed regulations and putting it closer to its goal of becoming the world’s “first fully regulated capital markets platform to offer issuance and trading of digitized securities.” IStox, a platform built on blockchain-based technologies where investors can buy and sell securities tokens, joined the regulatory sandbox on May 1 and expects to graduate from the sandbox and transition into full operation by early 2020, according to ICHX Tech, the company behind the platform. The Monetary Authority...

