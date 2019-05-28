Flat Owners Sue Lloyds Syndicate Over Construction Costs

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 8:18 PM BST) -- More than 250 apartment owners in a Bristol development are suing a Lloyd’s of London syndicate for nearly £1 million ($1.26 million) for allegedly refusing to cover the cost of repairing damages from water leaks in a rooftop running track and glass-capped atrium. The claim filed in London's High Court concerns a development in the riverside city known as Airpoint, a former factory converted in 2007 into residential units. The apartment complex includes a large central atrium with a glass roof and a top-level outdoor running track and barbecue area. The defendant, Liberty Corporate Capital Ltd., acts for Syndicate 4472 of...

