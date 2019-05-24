Virus Sends Philly Attys Back To Pre-Digital Dark Ages

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A virus that has knocked computer systems offline in Pennsylvania’s busiest court system over the past week is sowing confusion in judicial proceedings and forcing attorneys in the City of Brotherly Love to hearken back to the days before e-filing. Priscilla Jimenez, an attorney with Kline & Specter PC who’s been practicing law since 2011, told Law360 that the outage in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas has made it difficult to keep tabs on updates in her cases and forced her to deliver filings by hand to the judicial records office in City Hall. “It’s causing a lot of...

