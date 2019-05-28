Seafood Cos., Insurer Put Shrimp Claim On Ice For Settlement

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 1:54 PM BST) -- A claim by two fishing companies and an insurer against a shipping line business that was allegedly negligent when it handled their cargo of shrimp has been put on hold to allow the warring sides to pursue a settlement, a London judge has said. Judge Andrew Popplewell issued a consent order allowing Fishing World SA, Panapesca SpA and Generali Italia SpA to stay their claim against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA. The High Court judge said in the consent order, which was made public late last week, that the halt in proceedings will allow the sides to “try to settle the...

