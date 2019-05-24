Target In Ex-BigLaw Atty's Defamation Suit Wants Case Moved

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The former Equinox employee accused of smearing an ex-Hughes Hubbard partner has argued that the defamation suit filed against him in New York state court in Manhattan belongs in Brooklyn, where there are multiple cases related to purported misconduct at the gym already pending. Michael Alexander, the onetime Equinox worker who accused attorney Steven Hammond of exposing himself in a Manhattan gym steam room in May 2018, filed suit against Hammond on May 17 in a Brooklyn court, alleging assault, battery and false imprisonment. Three days later, Hammond rebounded with his own complaint, filed in Manhattan, accusing Alexander and the gym of defamation and negligence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS