Pharma Co. Inks $22M Deal Ending Opioid Reporting Claims

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The country’s largest privately owned pharmaceutical distributor will pay the federal government $22 million to settle claims that it failed to report suspicious orders of opioid medications, Louisiana prosecutors announced Friday. Morris & Dickson Co. LLC was accused in June 2018 by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice of violating the Controlled Substances Act by not reporting orders of hydrocodone and oxycodone that regulators said were suspicious. “The fight against opioid abuse is among our nation’s most pressing law enforcement and public health initiatives,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said in...

