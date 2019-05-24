Chancery Saves Ligand From $3.75B Loss On Bond Bungle

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court dismissed an investor suit Friday seeking to enforce a botched formula in a bond indenture from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. that would have given bond traders a $4 billion conversion right for $250 million in notes. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the terms of the indenture authorized Ligand to conform the indenture’s description of the notes to the details in the notes’ offering memorandum, meaning it has a right to correct the formula and annul the billion-dollar golden ticket bond traders had hoped to cash in. The traders had sued Ligand to stop it from enacting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS