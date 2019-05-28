In The March Toward Parity, Law Firms Fall Behind

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Promotion rates for women at law firms may be inching up, but in the march toward gender parity in the profession, other sectors of the legal industry are making greater strides, recent data shows. Women represented about 40% of those promoted within firms last year, according to Law360’s annual survey on U.S. law firm head count and demographics, which tracked the gender makeup of partner promotions for the first time. The rate suggests a concerted effort by firms to achieve gender diversity in their top ranks, but the overall impact has remained negligible. Women still make up less than a quarter...

