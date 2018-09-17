Strict Time-Bar Enforcement Provides Clarity, PTAB Hears

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit intellectual property group has urged the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel to rule that infringement complaints don't need to be filed by the patent owner in order to trigger the inter partes review time-bar, calling this "good policy." The Naples Roundtable filed an amicus brief on Friday with the Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP, which agreed earlier this month to look at the time-bar in a case between GoPro Inc. and a company called 360Heros. The America Invents Act gives a company one year to challenge a patent in IPR after it is sued for infringement. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS