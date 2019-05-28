Swede Can't Prevent AmEx Disclosure In £1.5M Tax Fight

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 4:52 PM BST) -- A prominent Swedish businessman can't prevent American Express' U.K. branch from giving Swedish tax authorities information about his credit card charges for a probe into whether he owes £1.5 million ($1.9 million) for his overseas business dealings, a London judge has ruled. American Express Services Europe Ltd. must turn over information on Alexander Kotton's credit card purchases so British tax authorities can forward the details to their counterparts in Sweden, where they're investigating whether Kotton should be taxed as a resident in that country, a High Court Judge said Friday. Swedish tax authorities think the charges will shed light on Kotton's...

