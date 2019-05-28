Regulate Crypto Trading Like Other Securities, IOSCO Says

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 6:38 PM BST) -- The leading international policy forum for securities regulations set out guidance Tuesday that it said will allow regulators to supervise issues with transparency, clearing and consumer safety during trades of crypto assets in a similar way to how they monitor other securities. The board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO, set out guidance for its members to navigate the "novel and unique" issues that come with overseeing trading platforms that allow investors to buy and sell crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Crypto asset trading platforms, or CTPs, like traditional trading venues, bring together parties to complete...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS