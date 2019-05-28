Spanish Police Probe Match-Fixing In Top Soccer Divisions

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 6:38 PM BST) -- Spanish national police investigating an alleged match-fixing ring targeting the country’s top soccer divisions plan to arrest up to 11 people, including current and former players, authorities announced Tuesday. Among the 11 people expected to be arrested are first and second division soccer players, some of whom are still playing, as well as the presidents and heads of a club, the force said in a statement translated from Spanish. They are accused of belonging to a criminal organization and of corruption and money laundering in connection with the alleged fixing of multiple matches. The country’s national police force added that its officers had...

