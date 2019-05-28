Investor Group To Inject $100M Into Israeli Food Companies

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A group of private investors including Finistere Ventures and OurCrowd have agreed to form a consortium focused on advancements in food and agriculture technology in Israel, with plans to invest as much as $100 million in local startups. The group also includes Israeli food processing giant Tnuva and food and beverage manufacturer Tempo Beverages, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The consortium, a name for which was not disclosed, will target Israel-based companies focused on making technological advancements in the food and beverage sector. It will be "the largest consortium" with that focus, according to the release. As part of...

