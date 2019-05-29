NCA Secures 3 Unexplained Wealth Orders For UK Properties

Law360, London (May 29, 2019, 1:05 AM BST) -- British investigators have secured three unexplained wealth orders as part of an investigation into London property linked to an individual believed to be involved in serious crime, the National Crime Agency said Wednesday as it stepped up the use of its anti-corruption weapon. The unexplained wealth orders, which were obtained at the High Court last week, are for three residential properties in prime locations, originally bought for more than £80 million ($101.4 million) and held by offshore companies, the NCA said. “The purchase of prime property in London is a tactic used to launder money, and we will use all the...

