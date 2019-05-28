White Star Petroleum Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $347M Debt

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- White Star Petroleum LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Tuesday with plans to restructure roughly $347 million in debt and seek a going concern sale, just days after creditors tried to force the oil and gas exploration company into bankruptcy in Oklahoma. White Star, its parent holding company and a few affiliates filed the voluntary Chapter 11 petition in Delaware, citing volatility in the oil and gas industry, low production volumes and higher than expected production costs as reason for the enterprise's liquidity problems. "White Star is continuing to operate its business during the strategic process, and with...

