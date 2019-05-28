Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

White Star Petroleum Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $347M Debt

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- White Star Petroleum LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Tuesday with plans to restructure roughly $347 million in debt and seek a going concern sale, just days after creditors tried to force the oil and gas exploration company into bankruptcy in Oklahoma.

White Star, its parent holding company and a few affiliates filed the voluntary Chapter 11 petition in Delaware, citing volatility in the oil and gas industry, low production volumes and higher than expected production costs as reason for the enterprise's liquidity problems.

"White Star is continuing to operate its business during the strategic process, and with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular