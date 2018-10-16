Supreme Court Upholds Indiana's Fetal Remains Law

Law360, Washington (May 28, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Indiana law requiring abortion providers to treat fetal remains like human remains by either burying or cremating them, but it declined to bring back the state's ban on abortions on the basis of a fetus’ sex, race or disability. In an unsigned opinion, the court said Indiana’s new requirements for abortion clinics on how to dispose of fetal remains do not implicate a woman’s “fundamental right” to obtain an abortion. Therefore, because the law serves the “legitimate” state interest of treating human remains with dignity, it is valid, the court wrote. The Supreme Court’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS