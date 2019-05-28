Lessons From Red Yeast Rice May Inform FDA’s Path For CBD

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- As the cannabis industry grows, all eyes are on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to define its regulation and enforcement approach to products containing cannabidiol. CBD derived from cannabis plants has been touted for its therapeutic properties.[1] How the FDA will choose to regulate CBD remains uncertain. Will the FDA look at prior precedent involving red yeast rice,[2] an infamous decision in the eye of the dietary supplement industry, and what influence may this precedent have on their decision-making regarding CBD? Red yeast rice, or RYR, is a natural product that has been used for medical purposes and contains an...

