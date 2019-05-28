Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Lessons From Red Yeast Rice May Inform FDA’s Path For CBD

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- As the cannabis industry grows, all eyes are on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to define its regulation and enforcement approach to products containing cannabidiol. CBD derived from cannabis plants has been touted for its therapeutic properties.[1] How the FDA will choose to regulate CBD remains uncertain. Will the FDA look at prior precedent involving red yeast rice,[2] an infamous decision in the eye of the dietary supplement industry, and what influence may this precedent have on their decision-making regarding CBD?

Red yeast rice, or RYR, is a natural product that has been used for medical purposes and contains an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular