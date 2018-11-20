Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Rejects Challenge To Widely Asserted LED Patent

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has declined to review a Texas lighting manufacturer's patent for LED technology, dealing a setback to a group of Chinese companies that brought the challenge after they were accused of infringing the patent.

PTAB on Friday found that Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd., Leyard Optoelectronic Co. and others failed to show how the claims in Ultravision Technologies LLC's patent were invalid over prior art. The companies filed a petition for inter partes review in November 2018 after Ultravision asserted the patent against them in both federal courts and at the U.S. International Trade Commission....

