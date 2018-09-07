High Court Strikes Down Ban On Offensive Trademarks

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a federal ban on the registration of “scandalous” trademarks like “Fuct” violates the First Amendment, less than two years after striking down a similar rule against racist terms. The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Erik Brunetti, the founder of streetwear brand “Fuct,” striking down a federal ban on the registration of “scandalous” trademarks. (John Sommer) By a 6-3 vote, the justices said the ban on “immoral or scandalous" material was an unconstitutional form of discrimination against viewpoint, something rarely allowed under the First Amendment. The ruling echoed a decision two years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS