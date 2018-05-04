DC Circ. Affirms SunTrust Bank's Win In $1M Accounting Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel affirmed a district court's decision to let SunTrust Bank off the hook in a suit brought by the estate of a customer accusing the bank of losing $1 million more than two decades ago, holding Tuesday there was no fiduciary relationship between the parties. Representatives for the estate of Yevgenyi Scherban, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman who was murdered in 1996, challenged the lower court's summary judgment ruling on accounting and fraudulent concealment claims last year. The estate said on appeal that suspicious transactions the bank allowed to happen merited an accounting even if the bank owed them...

